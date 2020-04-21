Games Done Quick raises $400k for coronavirus relief

Speedrunning charity event Games Done Quick (GDQ) has raised more than $400,000 for coronavirus relief.
That's according to the show's Twitter account (below), in which GDQ thanked everyone who had donated to the event.
This followed the 2020 Summer Games Done Quick charity speedrun marathon being cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. GDQ instead decided to hold a new event, Corona Relief Done Quick, which ran between April 17th and 19th. All proceeds are being donated to Direct Relief.
The marathon saw people speedrunning Switch titles such as Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, and Pokemon Sword.
We also managed to break $400k raised for @DirectRelief! How about that!— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) April 20, 2020
Thank you so much to everyone for all your effort and all the money you have donated towards this wonderful charity during this marathon! #CRDQ
For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?