What hot topics will you be talking about at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2?

By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the online world with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 during the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and we’re bringing a whole host of wonderful content with us.

Over 1,000 industry professionals around the world will log onto our system to hear from more than 200 of the gaming industry’s leading authorities on ten themed conference tracks. Topics range from practical tips on development, user acquisition, trends in mobile, PC and console, live ops, industry visions and values, esports, influencers, blockchain and much more.

We will reveal more about the schedule in the build-up to the digital conference, and will continue to add new elements, so make sure you bookmark the official site and stay tuned. But for now, here are the ten conference tracks for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.

The Growth Track
Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game

The Developer Toolkit
Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games

Global Trends
From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest.industry trends from all over the globe

Game Maker Insights
Case studies from the front line, on the likes of game design, audio, character/UX design, and narrative approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world

Live Ops Landscape
A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world

Big Screen Gaming
Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, esports, cloud gaming and more

Monetiser
Make the most of mobile advertising, IAPs and other monetisation opportunities in our this focused track

Industry Visions & Values
Grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development

Incredible Indies
How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape

Esports + Influencers
Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming. Plus hear first-hand from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world

Networking and fringe events

Much like our live conferences, these marvellous tracks aren’t the only features Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 has to offer. You can meet these brilliant speakers and other industry professionals without having to travel by having access to our 24-hour improved online meeting system, enabling you to set up meetings at times that suit you.

We’re also hosting online versions of our fringe events, so you can network with efficiency or even pitch your projects to investors and other gaming experts:

You can only take part in these fringe events if you are registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, so with that being said…

Book now, save money

Join us for our second edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital and book your tickets now. Tickets are currently on sale with our Early Bird prices. Don’t miss out on this hugely subsidised ticket opportunity.

Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

We are also seeking speakers for our live events later this year, including Helsinki, Seattle and Jordan, so make sure you submit your proposal as soon as possible.

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

