What hot topics will you be talking about at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2?

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the online world with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 during the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and we’re bringing a whole host of wonderful content with us.
Over 1,000 industry professionals around the world will log onto our system to hear from more than 200 of the gaming industry’s leading authorities on ten themed conference tracks. Topics range from practical tips on development, user acquisition, trends in mobile, PC and console, live ops, industry visions and values, esports, influencers, blockchain and much more.
We will reveal more about the schedule in the build-up to the digital conference, and will continue to add new elements, so make sure you bookmark the official site and stay tuned. But for now, here are the ten conference tracks for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.
The Growth Track
Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game
The Developer Toolkit
Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games
Global Trends
From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest.industry trends from all over the globe
Game Maker Insights
Case studies from the front line, on the likes of game design, audio, character/UX design, and narrative approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world
Live Ops Landscape
A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world
Big Screen Gaming
Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, esports, cloud gaming and more
Monetiser
Make the most of mobile advertising, IAPs and other monetisation opportunities in our this focused track
Industry Visions & Values
Grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development
Incredible Indies
How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape
Esports + Influencers
Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming. Plus hear first-hand from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world
Networking and fringe events
Much like our live conferences, these marvellous tracks aren’t the only features Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 has to offer. You can meet these brilliant speakers and other industry professionals without having to travel by having access to our 24-hour improved online meeting system, enabling you to set up meetings at times that suit you.
We’re also hosting online versions of our fringe events, so you can network with efficiency or even pitch your projects to investors and other gaming experts:
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
- Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition)
You can only take part in these fringe events if you are registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, so with that being said…
Book now, save money
Join us for our second edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital and book your tickets now. Tickets are currently on sale with our Early Bird prices. Don’t miss out on this hugely subsidised ticket opportunity.
Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.
Call for speakers
We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.
We are also seeking speakers for our live events later this year, including Helsinki, Seattle and Jordan, so make sure you submit your proposal as soon as possible.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?