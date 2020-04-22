News

NASA launches ocean research game dedicated to mapping coral reefs globally

NASA launches ocean research game dedicated to mapping coral reefs globally
By , Staff Writer

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched an ocean research mobile game to help map out coral reefs.

Developed by NASA, NeMO-Net has been created in an effort to better understand threatened ecosystems around the world.

NASA Ames principal investigator Ved Chirayath developed the neural network within the game, which utilises player input to build a global coral map. The technology, that was originally developed for analysing stars, uses "fluid-lensing" camera to complete complicated calculations to remove optical distortions that are present in water over coral reefs.

In the mobile game, players will identify and classify corals using these 3D images while virtually travelling the ocean in their own research vessel, the Nautilus.

"Most powerful force"

"NeMO-Net leverages the most powerful force on this planet: not a fancy camera or a supercomputer, but people," said Chirayath.

"Anyone, even a first grader, can play this game and sort through these data to help us map one of the most beautiful forms of life we know of."

According to the US government agency, the more people play, the better the supercomputer's mapping abilities will become and therefore preservation of these environments will increase dramatically.

NeMO-Net is available to download on iOS and Mac computers, with a release for Android devices in the pipeline. Those interested can find out more information about the project here

Game developer Mike Bithell recently launched a six-part episodic audiobook about space, a place NASA is perhaps better known for exploring.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Apr 20th, 2020

Update: All 118 Apple Arcade games available now

News Apr 16th, 2020

Adjust's new survey finds that 41 per cent of mobile gamers have used bots

1 Interview Apr 14th, 2020

Remote Working: How Dan Sturman went from researcher to Roblox CTO

News Mar 20th, 2020

Mobile game players in the US spent an average of $53.80 in 2019

News Mar 19th, 2020

Only one-third of CEOs in games started their working lives in the industry

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies