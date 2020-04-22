News

Solitaire Grand Harvest launches environmentally-friendly activities for Earth Day 2020

Solitaire Grand Harvest launches environmentally-friendly activities for Earth Day 2020
By , Editor

Supertreat's Solitaire Grand Harvest is launching a series of environmentally-conscious events as part of Earth Day 2020.

The game's two million DAUs will be able to take part in forest restoration mission, beach cleaning activities, and recycling competitions as part of the celebrations. Each activity will provide its own rewards for players.

Players will also be able to watch their very own "giving tree" grow as part of the activities. The tree represents the impact that environmentally-friendly actions can have on the global ecosystem.

Inspiring change

"It is a privilege to be supporting Earth Day 2020. We want to ensure that, even under lockdown, the 50th Earth Day inspires more people than ever before to think about the importance of our natural world and the threats posed by climate change and pollution," said Solitaire Grand Harvest game owner Yuval Dor.

"Our in-game activities portray a fundamental message – together, small actions by individuals can make a world of difference."

Playtika, the company that owns Supertreat, is also donating to the charity Feeding America through its game Bingo Blitz. Players will be able to help donate one million meals to vulnerable people and children who can no longer get access to free school lunches.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Apr 20th, 2020

Playtika's Bingo Blitz is donating meals to Feeding America

News Mar 19th, 2020

Playtika is donating its catered meals to local communities to help against the coronavirus

News Nov 21st, 2019

Seriously launches Best Fiends Stars as franchise crosses $285 million in revenue

as News Nov 6th, 2019

Playtika considers international IPO after Chinese deal fails again

News Oct 11th, 2019

Tencent tops September mobile publisher grossing chart

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies