Nintendo Switch doubled its Q1 sales year-on-year in March 2020

Nintendo Switch sales have more than doubled year-on-year in March.
As reported by VentureBeat, the overall money spent on hardware for last month increased by 63 per cent year-on-year with a total of $461 million. Nintendo's console saw the most growth as PS4 and Xbox One had an increase of 25 per cent.
Furthermore, Q1 spending had a jump of two per cent year on year, bringing in $773 million.
"Hardware spending in March 2020 grew 63% when compared to a year ago, to $461 million," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.
"Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled when compared to a year ago, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One each grew by more than 25 percent. First quarter hardware spending increased by 2 percent, to $773 million."
Breaking records
The Nintendo Switch experienced the best hardware sales for quarter one since the Nintendo DS in 2010.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a big part of this flux in sales. The game – released on March 20th – is already the best selling game in the series. Not only that, it experienced the third-best launch in the US for a Nintendo title.
Furthermore, it has become the fastest-selling Switch title in the UK and Japan.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?