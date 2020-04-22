News

Nintendo Switch doubled its Q1 sales year-on-year in March 2020

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo Switch sales have more than doubled year-on-year in March.

As reported by VentureBeat, the overall money spent on hardware for last month increased by 63 per cent year-on-year with a total of $461 million. Nintendo's console saw the most growth as PS4 and Xbox One had an increase of 25 per cent.

Furthermore, Q1 spending had a jump of two per cent year on year, bringing in $773 million.

"Hardware spending in March 2020 grew 63% when compared to a year ago, to $461 million," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

"Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled when compared to a year ago, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One each grew by more than 25 percent. First quarter hardware spending increased by 2 percent, to $773 million."

Breaking records

The Nintendo Switch experienced the best hardware sales for quarter one since the Nintendo DS in 2010.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a big part of this flux in sales. The game – released on March 20th – is already the best selling game in the series. Not only that, it experienced the third-best launch in the US for a Nintendo title.

Furthermore, it has become the fastest-selling Switch title in the UK and Japan.


