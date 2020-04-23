Scopely is making donations to charity No Kid Hungry with Scrabble Go

American publisher and developer Scopely is helping charity through Scrabble Go.

The campaign, titled Share-athon, was launched on April 13th – National Scrabble Day – and has been extended until the end of the month.

The initiative is simple; each time a player shares their Scrabble Go board on social media, Scopely makes a donation to No Kid Hungry. The charity keeps children fed and provides meals despite the school closures.

Word up

Scrabble Go was launched in March and has experienced the best mobile launch ever for a word game.

The Scrabble inspired game was announced in January, a partnership between Scopely, Mattel and Hasbro was formed to create the title. Daily, 2.5 million people play the game, with sessions lasting more than 100 minutes a day on average.

Currently, the highest-scoring countries are Italy, Belgium and France.