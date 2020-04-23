My.Games revenues rose 13.4 per cent in Q1 2020

Russian studio My.Games was up 13.4 per cent year-on-year in terms of revenue for Q1 2020.

For the first quarter, the American Dad! Apocalypse Soon publisher generated $115 million. Furthermore, the company was up 20 per cent year-on-year in March. However, the company had closed out Q3 2019 with $119 million.

In Q1, 66 per cent of games revenue came from mobile. On April 15th, Hustle Castle had its best-ever day for income at $1.7 million. To date, the game has 58 million downloads. American Dad! Apocalypse Soon – launched in October 2019 – has been installed 4.5 million times.

Left to Survive is one of the company's top five grossing games with around 22 million downloads.

"Great start"

"MY.GAMES accounted for 35 per cent of all Mail.ru Group revenue in Q1 2020, with 69 per cent of MMO revenue generated by our international audiences," said My.Games CEO Vasily Maguryan.

"While it has been a great start to the year, the safety of our players and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak is now a priority. We have implemented new working procedures to help all our teams continue making great games during this period of self-isolation. Along with our employee support, we launched different initiatives to help gamers stop the spread of COVID-19. We plan to continue work on these activities in Q2."