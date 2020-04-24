Perfect for indies: FREE opportunities for independent developers at Pocket Gamer’s next online conference

In the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns with its second conference, and you’ll find tons of opportunities for indie developers to get involved.

Pocket Gamer Connects has always been hugely supportive of independent developers and studios. They are the lifeblood of the industry and a great force of innovation. And our Digital event series is no exception - we are actively looking for ways to get indie developers involved.

Unfortunately, we know indies have been particularly hard hit during these unusual times. With the postponement and cancellation of many games industry events around the world, indie developers can no longer travel and meet with publishers, which is crucial for their business.

But with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, we hope we’re able to provide something of a solution. Here are two major ways our second online conference will be fantastic for lone and small developers:

Apply for free indie developer tickets

As with our live events, we have allocated a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. This is so those developers can meet with publishers and investors at our digital show, and learn from the biggest names in the industry, without the need to open the wallet.

To qualify, you or your company MUST be a small indie games studio (fewer than 10 staff, independent, your main focus is creating games).

There is a limit on the number of free passes we’re offering, so make sure you don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity and sign up now.

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t qualify at this time - that’s fine! You can guarantee your attendance now with our heavily subsidised tickets. Early Bird prices are in effect until the first week of May.

The Big Indie Pitch

Another change that has come from the current global situation is moving our beloved Big Indie Pitch competitions online. This process enables indie developers to showcase games to a panel of expert judges online, gaining valuable feedback on their games and the chance to win editorial prizes worth thousands.

And we’re not just hosting one Big Indie Pitch, we’re doing two. We’re running a version of the Big Indie Pitch for mobile games, as well as another for PC and console developers, so all flavours of game are welcome to enter.

The feedback for the Big Indie Pitch sessions at PGC Digital #1 has been overwhelmingly positive:

“I loved it. I found it a very thrilling experience I think as much as the real thing. The stress and excitement were equally there, but since you're not carrying around devices and having to physically move tables it's also strangely calm for some reason” - Jeroen Janssen, Happy Volcano.

“Having been a more or less regular judge for the Big Indie Pitch for quite some time now, I'm sure I've mentioned how impressed I always am with the smooth preparation and execution of the event. Participating in the BIP basically means: having an awesome time looking at high-quality game pitches, finding projects we might be interested in funding, and connecting with awesome industry people while exchanging opinions during the judges feedback session” - Rebecca Lautner, Landfall.

This is a great way for indies to get feedback, stay connected with the industry, show their games to press and publishers, and maybe even win a promotional prize worth thousands of dollars.

Register now

There will also be a track dedicated to all things indie in the talks and panels part of the online conference too, with hours of great information delivered by international experts in our video sessions.

If you’re an indie developer, make sure you sign up for these fantastic opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 to further your hard-worked projects. Those links again:

Apply for consideration in our free indie ticket programme.

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (mobile)

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (PC and console).

And if you’re not an indie developer or want your ticket as soon as possible, take advantage of our heavily subsidised tickets and book now!