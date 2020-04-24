Find funding for your games and projects at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign up now to meet top investors

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns for its second edition in the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and with it, so does the investor matchmaking event Investor Connector.

This event is focused on pairing independent game companies - or individuals - with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Running alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2’s improved meeting system, we will provide a special dedicated curated session for those signed up for this special event. Where pre-selected applicants can connect one-on-one with investors to discuss their potential involvement with one another.

It's perfect for initial meets so participants can follow up with a longer meeting during the event or after, ready to seal the deal down the line

So if you’re a developer seeking funding for a cool project you’ve been working on, make sure you sign up now, as the deadline for submissions is midnight Sunday, May 31.

Confirmed investors so far:

Nordea Startup & Growth

Triple Dragon Limited

Niantic

Skystone Entertainment

Global Top Round

Audacia Ventures

Transcend Fund

coparion

And if you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can sign up using this form.

Please note that you can only take part in the Investor Connector if you are a registered attendee for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. If you haven’t booked your ticket yet, make sure you book now with our heavily subsidised ticket prices.

