Hot Five: Danganronpa coming to mobile, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp downloads skyrocket, and Brawl Stars launches in China in June

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Supercell's Brawl Stars arrives in China this June

It was approved for launch in China recently, but it turns out that Supercell's Brawl Stars won't actually be launching in the region until June 2020.

There's not much else we know right now, though we're almost certain that the game is going to be a big hit over there.

4. Mobile game downloads have shot up by 75% in Q1 2020 due to Covid-19 impact

As revealed by mobile measurement firm Adjust's report on the effect of coronavirus, gaming has surged under the coronavirus pandemic with installs in the last week of March 2020 more than doubling (132 per cent), compared to the same week last year.

Furthermore, session time in games has jumped by 47 per cent, showing players are spending more time in-game.

3. Remote Working: How NaturalMotion’s Tobi Fink is marketing CSR Racing from home

Each week, we're asking developers to tell us about their transition to working from home, and how they're coping with this new world of remote working - while also finding out about their jobs, of course.

NaturalMotion's Tobi Fink spoke to use last week, giving us an insight into being a senior product marketing manager at a big-name mobile studio from the comfort of their own home.

2. Exclusive: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp downloads have risen by nearly 800% since New Horizons' launch

Everyone in the world may be talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Switch launch, but the mobile edition of the series has been seeing some impressive numbers too.

No doubt thanks to a cross-promotional campaign between mobile game Pocket Camp and the aforementioned New Horizons, the smaller-screen edition has seen a boost of nearly 800% to its downloads over the last month.

1. Spike Chunsoft celebrating Danganronpa's 10th anniversary with mobile ports and Identity V crossover

Spike Chunsoft is currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of its dark visual novel series Danganronpa, and it's doing so in style.

Not only will there be a crossover coming soon to Identity V, but the entire mainline series will be ported to mobile, with new features added to entice old players back for a second run.