European mobile app market revenues will reach $20.8 billion in 2022

A new estimation forecasts that the European mobile apps market will reach $20.8 billion in 2022, according to Sensor Tower.

This is a drop of $3 billion from previous expectations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, $20.8 billion still represents an 85.5 per cent increase from 2019.

Over the next three years, the App Store is expected to have a 91.4 per cent increase in revenue – rising to $11.5 billion – from $6 billion last year. Moreover, Google Play will see a rise of 78.8 per cent to $.3 billion. It's 2019 revenue was $5.3 billion.

The iOS store will also see an increase in user spending. Currently, at 53.7 per cent, it is expected to grow to 55.3 per cent. Across both stores, the games category is expected to bring in the most revenue through user spending. It earned $7.5 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow by 62.3 per cent to $12.1 billion in 2022.

Downloads

In terms of downloads, in 2022, the number will reach 30.4 billion. This represents an increase of 26.1 per cent from 2019. It is believed that the most substantial growth will occur in 2020.

Installs from Google Play will jump up 18.2 per cent to 20.8 billion year-on-year. Meanwhile, App Store downloads will experience a growth of 23.4 per cent from 2019 to eight billion in 2020. Installs are on the rise due to many people being forced to stay home as the outbreak continues.

In 2022, Russia is expected to account for the most downloads in Europe – 6.6 billion new installs, an increase of 24.8 per cent from 2019. In second place, Turkey is predicted to be up 38.9 per cent from last year to 4.2 billion.

At No.3 will be the UK, with an increase of 21.9 per cent, the country is expected to bring in 2.7 billion downloads in 2022.

User spending

By 2022, the UK will bring in $3.7 billion in user spending – an increase of 73.8 per cent from 2019 – the most of any country in Europe. Germany will be just behind with a rise of 66 per cent amounting to $3.4 billion.

France will sit at No.3, and it is expected to bring in $2.4 billion, an increase of 77.4 per cent from 2019.