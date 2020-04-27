Zynga teams up with Amazon for free in-game content for Prime members

Mobile games developer Zynga has partnered up with Amazon for free content for prime members in Words with Friends 2.

As of today, Amazon Prime members will have access to exclusive content such as mystery boxes and tile styles. Awards can be claimed through a valid Amazon account. The partnership is expected to extend to other Zynga titles in the future.

"Games like Words With Friends have an innate ability to keep people in touch with their loved ones, whether they’re just up the street or thousands of miles away," said Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim.

"Now more than ever, games are an important source of connection and enjoyment around the world, and we believe that teaming with Amazon will give us more ways to surprise and entertain our players."

"Most beloved"

"Words With Friends is one of the best-known, most beloved games of its kind, and we're excited to work with Zynga to bring a new type of mobile games to Prime members," said Twitch Prime vice president Ethan Evans.

"Working with a global leader like Zynga and an iconic title like Words With Friends exactly supports our vision of helping Prime members have even more fun playing games with their friends on any platform."

Last month, Zynga was hit with a lawsuit following the Words with Friends data breach. The beach occured in 2019, and more than 170 million users had their passwords stolen.