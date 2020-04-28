Network with top publishers and indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!

News

By , Special Features Editor

In the week of Monday 8th to Friday 12th June, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns for its second edition, and with it, so does the Publisher SpeedMatch.

Over 1,000 games industry professionals - from C-level executives representing huge companies to small indie studios and lone developers - will log onto their computers to connect with one another and learn from the world’s leading authorities in the games industry.

What does the digital Publisher SpeedMatch look like?

These sessions introduce pre-selected applicants of developers and publishers for speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, however they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during or after the conference.

Like the rest of the content and other fringe events available at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place entirely over the internet alongside our improved meeting system.

The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of our online-only conference, all you have to do is sign up here!

And if you aren’t a registered attendee for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, make sure you book now and save with our Early Bird prices.


