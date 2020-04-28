News

War Child UK appoints David Miller as its new head of gaming partnerships

By , Staff Writer

Children specialist charity War Child UK has appointed a new head of gaming partnerships.

The new head, David Miller, is the founder of marketing agency Shedd. He has over 20 years of experience in the games industry, having worked for major publishers such as Electronic Arts and Capcom.

Furthermore, he served as the publishing director at Bandai Namco. On top of this, Miller worked for ITV as its vice president for digital games.

"Legacy of great work"

"I am thrilled to be taking on the challenge of this new role. It's humbling to see the generosity flowing from all sectors of the industry: whether developers, publishers, media or consumers," said Miller.

"I hope that I can build on the legacy of the great work already achieved here and the differences made to the lives of children affected by war. As the coronavirus pandemic makes this work more difficult, everyone at War Child is committed to finding solutions that continue to put children’s needs first."

War Child's gaming charity work is best represented by its Armistice campaigns, where developers promote peaceful play in their games. In 2018, this included companies such as Bethesda, Bandai Namco, IGG, and PlayStack.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

