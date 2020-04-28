Scopely acquires Scrabble GO developer PierPlay

Scopely has acquired Scrabble GO developer PierPlay for an undisclosed sum.

PierPlay was established in 2016, and shortly after began working with Scopely on Scrabble GO. The game was only released in March 2020, where it had the best launch of a word game ever, and now sees over 2.5 million DAUs with daily sessions of over 100 minutes on average.

The developer will still be headed up by Lorenzo Nuvoletta, who co-founded the studio in 2016. It will continue to work on Scrabble GO and is also developing an unannounced project.

Trusted partnership

"The trusted partnership we have built with PierPlay over the last few years coupled with the team's creative skills and expertise has undoubtedly led to the massive outcome we've seen with Scrabble® GO - more than 60% of our players are playing seven days a week, connecting with others for a highly-social experience," said Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien.

"This acquisition is the culmination of an outstanding long-term partnership that we believe will continue to flourish as we welcome PierPlay as a Scopely Studio and build more ambitious projects together. We are thrilled to have this impressive group of game makers part of our team."

This is the second acquisition Scopely has made so far in 2020, following its purchase of FoxNext Games in January. It also raised an additional $200 million in a series D funding round last month.