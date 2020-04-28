Who do you want to see speak at a future Pocket Gamer Connects event?

The Pocket Gamer Connects series is a leading international conference series serving the games industry. Launched in London in 2014, it's since travelled the world, hosting events from the US to Hong Kong, via Helsinki and the Middle East. Up to 2,500 people typically attend, to witness a packed programme of panels, talks, round-tables, fire-side chats, lectures and webinars.

We work to bring you the most incredible speakers from all around the world, talking about the most interesting and insightful topics. But now we would like to ask you one simple question…

Who would YOU like to see at a future Pocket Gamer Connects event?

As with each event, we definitely have a wishlist of your own, but we’d love to hear your recommendations for future speakers. As a games industry professional, tell us which experts you’d like to learn from at future events here.

If you are an expert speaker yourself and would like to contribute, please tell us about your proposed topic here.

Coming up next…

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 is next on the conference lineup, with over 1,000 industry professionals logging onto their computers to learn from more than 220 speakers on 10 themed conference tracks.

Alongside the improved 24-hour meeting system available for all virtual attendees, we are hosting online versions of our fringe events you normally see at our live events:

Book now

Make sure you sign up now for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and save with our Early Bird prices. Don’t miss out on this hugely subsidised ticket opportunity.