Asset firm Macarthur Fortune Holding acquires Jagex for $530 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 28th, 2020 acquisition Jagex $530m
By , Staff Writer

Asset management firm Macarthur Fortune Holding LLC has acquired British games company Jagex.

The Cambridge-based publisher and developer have been purchased for $530 million by Platinum Fortune LP, one of Macarthur Fortune's funds.

"The combined strength of Macarthur Fortune and Jagex will both support and enhance our strategic plan to deliver great gaming experiences to our communities of RuneScape players and build on our portfolio with more living games for a global audience," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

Jagex's management team in Cambridge will remain intact. The asset management company aims to aid Jagex in attracting new players to RuneScape through marketing and R&D investment.

Strong team

Earlier this month, Jagex bolstered its team with three new executive producers – Jesse America, Mario Rizzo and Jendrik Posche. Furthermore, it welcomed six new staff members in January across a variety of roles.

That same month, it was revealed that Old School RuneScape had racked up eight million downloads.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

