News

SuperData reduces XR spending estimates by $1.4bn for 2020

SuperData reduces XR spending estimates by $1.4bn for 2020
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Research firm SuperData reckons that consumer spending on XR software and hardware will clock in at $6.3bn for 2020.

That's down from the $7.7bn that the firm previously forecast for the AR, VR and MR field, with this $1.4bn reduction being due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that's impacting the sector.

This effect was mostly felt in supply issues, which saw VR headset sales to dip during Q1 2020. SuperData cites Valve Index sales, which fell from 103,000 in Q4 2019 to just 33,000 a the start of this year.

This does mean that once supply chains are back to normal, sales should come back to their ordinary level as the issue isn't a lack of demand. Consumers have reportedly been turning to third-party sellers like eBay and Amazon to find VR tech, though these have had a premium price point.

SuperData also reports that investment in XR companies is set to drop in the short term, with the firm forecasting total private investment of $923m for 2020, a decline of ten per cent on 2019.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jan 3rd, 2020

Pokemon GO, Candy Crush Saga and Honor of Kings push mobile to $64.4 billion revenue in 2019

News Nov 7th, 2019

Microtransactions down for console, steady for PC, only rising for mobile games

Special Report Nov 1st, 2019

Preteens start with tablets and move to console

News Jun 7th, 2019

Mobile the most popular games platform among millennials

News Apr 5th, 2019

SuperData launching digital game forecasting tool

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies