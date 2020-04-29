Ukie launches new initiative for NHS workers, Games for Carers

UK trade body Ukie has launched a new initiative called Games for Carers.

A website has been created for the initiative, from 9am April 29th NHS staff can enter their work address on the site to gain access to over 85,000 games across a variety of genres.

The campaign is a way of thanking all NHS workers for their work during the coronavirus crisis. The frontline staff will get free games or a subscription.

"Our amazing NHS staff are working hard on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, and it is brilliant to see the UK's video games industry uniting to say thank you through this campaign," said creative industries minister Caroline Dinenage.

"We have worked closely with games companies to help keep people safe, and I am delighted the sector is continuing to support the NHS in such an innovative way."

Coming together

"The UK games industry has been proud to play its part in conveying these vital public health messages during this national emergency. Now our community has united again to say thank you to the truly extraordinary people who make up the NHS frontline team," said Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist.

"Games companies of all sizes and players everywhere recognise their exceptional dedication and hope this initiative goes some way to help them to understand how respected and valued they are."

Last month, the trade body teamed up with law firm Sheridans for a coronavirus hotline. It also partnered up with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably.