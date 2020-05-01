Bublar Group acquires Goodbye Kansas

XR firm Bublar Group has agreed to buy Goodbye Kansas Holding.

The firm says it wants to buy around 16.4 million shares, or around 56 million krona ($5.7 million), with another 33.9 million shares to be paid out depending on performance.

Embracer Group, the parent company of THQ Nordic, snapped up Goodbye Kansas Invest in August 2019 for $4.4 million. That outfit was rebranded as Amplifier Game Invest in January of this year

"Strong brand"

"Goodbye Kansas has a strong brand internationally and works with the largest companies in the gaming, film and streaming industries," Bublar chair Staffan Eklöw said.

"The growing demand for XR technology in both entertainment and industrial applications enables us to jointly meet the demand for both first-class visual content and technological excellence in a better way."

Goodbye Kansas chair and co-founder Peter Levin added: "Goodbye Kansas' renowned international customer base and creative capabilities, along with our very strong profile in areas such as real-time visualisations, motion capture and 'digital humans', will, combined with Bublars AR and VR expertise, make us one of the world's leading companies with a focus in Entertainment and Enterprise. We already have ongoing partnerships with Bublar for global customers where our respective excellences create an even stronger offering."

