Guilded raises $7 million for gaming chat platform

Guilded has raised $7 million in a Series A funding round for a chat platform for gaming communities.

Matrix Partners led the round, and they were joined by Initialized Capital, Susa Ventures and Sterling.VC. Furthermore, Matrix Partners general partner Ilya Sukar has joined Guilded's board of directors.

"We are very excited about Guilded and Eli's mission," said Sukhar.

"Guilded is already a superb product, and it has the potential to become the go-to platform for gamers of all stripes, from casual gaming communities to esports teams."

Initialized Capital managing partner Alexis Ohanian added ""Eli and Guilded are building the gaming community tools I wish I had when I was a teenager with an Everquest guild. We're excited to support them on the next phase of their journey as they start to support tournaments, voice, video and more."

Another chat platform

The new chat platform that Guilded wants to build sounds a lot like a competitor to established platform Discord. So far, the company has put out several features such as voice and video chat, group calendars and scheduling tools.

"Today, gaming communities use a variety of tools to chat and to organize, but none of them are built for them," said Guilded CEO and founder Eli Brown.

"We're building the world's best platform for connecting communities - and we're building it specifically for gamers."