News

Roblox is donating up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Roblox is donating up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts
By , Staff Writer

Online game platform Roblox is set to donate up to $1 million to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

As announced on its blog, the company has put limited edition items on sale. For each of the in-game Robux currency spent, Roblox will match the money up to a limit of $1 million. The initiative is running until the end of June unless the $1m threshold is hit before then.

"The items will be available through June 30th or until their collective sales reach $1,000,000—whichever comes first," said Roblox.

Helping charity

The money will be split between three charities with COVID-19 relief efforts – No Kid Hungry, UNICEF USA and Code.org. Furthermore, users get to choose which charity their money will go to.

"Your donations will provide food for millions of children across America; distribute essential supplies such as clean water, soap, medical supplies, and protective equipment to where they're needed most around the world; and/or provide resources for students to continue their education at home," said Roblox.

As of February 2020, Roblox is valued at $4 billion. In March, 600,000 users tuned in to watch the Bloxy Awards.

The game platform isn't the only firm to have donated money to help fight COVID-19. Last month, Bethesda donated $1 million to aid relief efforts. In March, Riot Games gave $1.5 million to help combat the disease in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt Red donated $950,000 to help relief efforts in Poland.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

1 Interview Apr 14th, 2020

Remote Working: How Dan Sturman went from researcher to Roblox CTO

News Mar 24th, 2020

Roblox's Bloxy Awards brings in 600,000 spectators

News Mar 12th, 2020

Roblox partners with BBC Studios on Doctor Who in-game items

News Feb 27th, 2020

Roblox raises $150 million in funding, platform now valued at $4 billion

News Nov 19th, 2019

Roblox partners with Disney for Star Wars Winter Creator Challenge

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies