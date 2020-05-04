Roblox is donating up to $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Online game platform Roblox is set to donate up to $1 million to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

As announced on its blog, the company has put limited edition items on sale. For each of the in-game Robux currency spent, Roblox will match the money up to a limit of $1 million. The initiative is running until the end of June unless the $1m threshold is hit before then.

"The items will be available through June 30th or until their collective sales reach $1,000,000—whichever comes first," said Roblox.

Helping charity

The money will be split between three charities with COVID-19 relief efforts – No Kid Hungry, UNICEF USA and Code.org. Furthermore, users get to choose which charity their money will go to.

"Your donations will provide food for millions of children across America; distribute essential supplies such as clean water, soap, medical supplies, and protective equipment to where they're needed most around the world; and/or provide resources for students to continue their education at home," said Roblox.

As of February 2020, Roblox is valued at $4 billion. In March, 600,000 users tuned in to watch the Bloxy Awards.

The game platform isn't the only firm to have donated money to help fight COVID-19. Last month, Bethesda donated $1 million to aid relief efforts. In March, Riot Games gave $1.5 million to help combat the disease in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt Red donated $950,000 to help relief efforts in Poland.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.