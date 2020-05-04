iPad in-app consumer spending hit $2.1 billion in Q1 2020

Apples' iPad brought in $2.1 billion worldwide through in-app consumer spending in Q1 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The impressive number comes six years after the device hit the $1 billion mark in Q1 2014. Of the $2.1 billion, around 76 per cent – $1.6 billion – came from games. The coronavirus pandemic is likely responsible for increased revenue and downloads.

In Q1 2020, the US proved to generate the most revenue with approximate spending of $893 million in iPad apps, a 15 per cent year-on-year increase from Q1 2019. Around $335 million of consumer spending revenue came from China last quarter, representing a staggering 43 per cent year-over-year increase from last year.

A four year high

In terms of downloads, Q1 2020 saw 1.11 billion new app installs on iPad - a 40 per cent year-on-year increase, and the highest number since 1.16 billion in Q3 2016. In of 2019, there was a 19 per cent decrease year-on-year.

Furthermore, Q1 2020 experienced 52 per cent more downloads than Q4 2019, which had 735 million installs. In March, monthly downloads of iPad apps hit nearly 438 million – the highest number since February 2015 – with a year-over-year increase of 72 per cent. Furthermore, 151 million of those installs came from China.

Last quarter, games accounted for around 603 million downloads, the most iPads have seen since Q1 2016.

Earlier today, Sensor Tower revealed that it had secured $45 million in investment as part of a strategic partnership with Riverwood Capital.