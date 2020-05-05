News

EA Play goes digital-only for 2020

EA Play goes digital-only for 2020
By , Staff Writer

Electronic Arts' EA Play Live will be a digital-only event this year.

As announced on Twitter (below), the annual event will feature news, world premieres and more but this time only online. The show is being held on June 11th at 4pm PST.

EA Play was first started in 2016 as a trans-continental show in both LA and London. Each year, the event is held adjacent to E3. However, the big industry event has been cancelled this year. The ESA has confirmed it will return in 2021.

It's in the game

Previously, EA's event allowed fans to experience game demos, live events and special guest appearances. The venue in which EA Play is held has changed over the years.

The American publisher isn't the first games company to look into digital events. In March, Microsoft and Ubisoft made it clear they intended to look into alternative options to replace E3.

Meanwhile, various companies, including Electronic Arts, Bandai Namco, Activision, Sony and Riot Games, will take part in Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. However, other firms such as Bethesda have opted out of doing a digital event.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 12th, 2020

Microsoft and Ubisoft are looking at digital events to replace E3

News May 1st, 2020

Games companies band together to create the Summer Game Fest

News Apr 29th, 2020

Google and EA partner to bring Star Wars, FIFA and Madden NFL to Stadia

News Apr 8th, 2020

EA will donate up to $2m to support coronavirus relief efforts

Feature Mar 30th, 2020

Every online-only games industry conference and event happening in 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies