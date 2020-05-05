EA Play goes digital-only for 2020

Electronic Arts' EA Play Live will be a digital-only event this year.

As announced on Twitter (below), the annual event will feature news, world premieres and more but this time only online. The show is being held on June 11th at 4pm PST.

EA Play was first started in 2016 as a trans-continental show in both LA and London. Each year, the event is held adjacent to E3. However, the big industry event has been cancelled this year. The ESA has confirmed it will return in 2021.

It's in the game

Previously, EA's event allowed fans to experience game demos, live events and special guest appearances. The venue in which EA Play is held has changed over the years.

The American publisher isn't the first games company to look into digital events. In March, Microsoft and Ubisoft made it clear they intended to look into alternative options to replace E3.

Meanwhile, various companies, including Electronic Arts, Bandai Namco, Activision, Sony and Riot Games, will take part in Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. However, other firms such as Bethesda have opted out of doing a digital event.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST... World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.