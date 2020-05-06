News

Embracer Group subsidiaries THQ Nordic and Koch Media trade IPs in new deal

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 6th, 2020 acquisition Embracer Group
Koch Media
THQ Nordic 		Not disclosed
Embracer Group subsidiaries THQ Nordic and Koch Media trade IPs in new deal
By , Staff Writer

Embracer Group subsidiaries THQ Nordic and Koch Media have traded a number of IP in a new deal.

Compared to a trade you would find in Pokemon (according to the developers), THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Sacred, Risen, Rush for Berlin, Second Sight and Singles: Flirt Up Your Life, while Koch Media has gained hold of Painkiller and Red Faction.

The agreement covers the entire franchise of these particular properties. It also means a number of IP are under the same company as its original developers, such as Red Faction (Volition) and Risen (Deep Silver), which are all owned by the Embracer Group.

"Something in mind"

"Evaluations on remasters, ports, potential sequels and new content etc. will start right away," said THQ via a press release.

"We have something in mind already."

Koch Media recently entered into an agreement to acquire music and karaoke games developer Voxler SAS.

Meanwhile, the Embracer Group acquired Little Nightmares dev Tarsier Studios just before Christmas.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Feb 20th, 2020

Embracer Group subsidiary Koch Media acquires Let's Sing developer Voxler

News Dec 20th, 2019

Embracer Group acquires Little Nightmares dev Tarsier Studios

News Feb 14th, 2018

THQ Nordic snaps up Deep Silver owner Koch Media in deal worth $196 million

News Dec 6th, 2016

THQ Nordic gears up for Nintendo Switch launch with three old IP acquistions

News Apr 8th, 2020

Embracer Group raises $164 million in investment

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies