Embracer Group subsidiaries THQ Nordic and Koch Media trade IPs in new deal

Embracer Group subsidiaries THQ Nordic and Koch Media have traded a number of IP in a new deal.
Compared to a trade you would find in Pokemon (according to the developers), THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Sacred, Risen, Rush for Berlin, Second Sight and Singles: Flirt Up Your Life, while Koch Media has gained hold of Painkiller and Red Faction.
The agreement covers the entire franchise of these particular properties. It also means a number of IP are under the same company as its original developers, such as Red Faction (Volition) and Risen (Deep Silver), which are all owned by the Embracer Group.
"Something in mind"
"Evaluations on remasters, ports, potential sequels and new content etc. will start right away," said THQ via a press release.
"We have something in mind already."
THQ Nordic trades Painkiller & Red Faction for Koch Media's Sacred, Risen, Rush for Berlin, Second Sight & Singles: Flirt Up Your Life!— THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 5, 2020
Koch waves farewell as their IPs are transferred. „Take good care of them!“#THQNordic #KochMedia pic.twitter.com/HLVmXJXY9K
Koch Media recently entered into an agreement to acquire music and karaoke games developer Voxler SAS.
Meanwhile, the Embracer Group acquired Little Nightmares dev Tarsier Studios just before Christmas.
Comments
