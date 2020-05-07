News

Activision Blizzard CEO Kotick thinks people will turn to free mobile games during economic uncertainty

Activision Blizzard CEO Kotick thinks people will turn to free mobile games during economic uncertainty
By , Staff Writer

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick (pictured) claimed people might turn to free mobile games in an uncertain economy.

Speaking to CNN Business, Kotick explained that due to the higher levels of unemployment, free games would become more popular, primarily through mobile devices.

"I think in the environment that we're in today, where you have high levels of unemployment and economic uncertainty, having free games on phones is going to probably be a big way to grow the audience," said Kotick.

Growing industry

Kotick also thinks that esports is now in a position to grow, especially with real-life sports being on hiatus due to COVID-19.

"We're still on, and we can deliver content, we'll be able to have a full season," said Kotick.

"Live sports, it's not clear when they're going to come online, and esports are the only thing available for people to watch. I think it will make the broadcast rights more valuable. I think it will attract more sponsors. I think that it will attract more audience."

Despite a drop in revenue, Activision Blizzard saw an increase in profits for Q1 2020. Furthermore, the company has donated $2 million to help veterans find employment during the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 6th, 2020

Activision Blizzard revenue drops but profit increases over Q1 2020

News May 4th, 2020

Activision Blizzard donates $2 million to help veterans find employment during the COVID-19 pandemic

News Apr 15th, 2020

Activision Blizzard CEO gives out personal number to employees amid pandemic

News Mar 24th, 2020

Tencent reigns supreme as the top-grossing mobile publisher for 2020

Job News Mar 12th, 2020

Activision Blizzard appoints Google veteran Daniel Alegre as new COO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies