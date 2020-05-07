Activision Blizzard CEO Kotick thinks people will turn to free mobile games during economic uncertainty

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick (pictured) claimed people might turn to free mobile games in an uncertain economy.

Speaking to CNN Business, Kotick explained that due to the higher levels of unemployment, free games would become more popular, primarily through mobile devices.

"I think in the environment that we're in today, where you have high levels of unemployment and economic uncertainty, having free games on phones is going to probably be a big way to grow the audience," said Kotick.

Growing industry

Kotick also thinks that esports is now in a position to grow, especially with real-life sports being on hiatus due to COVID-19.

"We're still on, and we can deliver content, we'll be able to have a full season," said Kotick.

"Live sports, it's not clear when they're going to come online, and esports are the only thing available for people to watch. I think it will make the broadcast rights more valuable. I think it will attract more sponsors. I think that it will attract more audience."

Despite a drop in revenue, Activision Blizzard saw an increase in profits for Q1 2020. Furthermore, the company has donated $2 million to help veterans find employment during the coronavirus pandemic.