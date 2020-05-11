News

Steel Media goes online! Join us at our upcoming digital events

Steel Media goes online! Join us at our upcoming digital events
By , Special Features Editor

The world is in a completely different place now than it was last year. Industry events have been postponed with some moving online, including our Pocket Gamer Connects series with the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which saw over 1,000 virtual attendees from 60 countries.

And in our continuing effort to support the games industry, we are running a multitude of both premium and free digital events during the year, so you don’t miss out on networking with key industry folk and gaining valuable insight for your games or business.

Next up, we have our first PocketGamer.biz live RoundTable in association with Tamatem FREE at 4:00pm (BST) TOMORROW, May 12. We’ll explore the perils and pitfalls - and potential positives - of remote working with a panel of industry experts featuring:

  • Kate Edwards, Global Game Jam/Geogrify
  • Tim Cullings, Seattle Indies/IGDA/Oculus VR
  • Sophie Vo, Voodoo
  • Husam Hammo, Tamatem
  • Asi Burak, Tilting Point
  • King, Sabrina Carmona

Make sure you sign up now.

Forthcoming events

Want to know where you can connect with the global games industry digitally and learn from the games industry’s top experts? Take a look at the list below…

May

June

July

If you want to get ahead of the game and discuss involvement and sponsorship opportunities with any of our future events, email our CEO using chris@steelmedia.co.uk

See you online at our next event!

Tomorrow, May 12, at 4pm (BST), the first of our series of digital round-tables takes place. Make sure you sign up for PG.Biz RoundTable 1: Games Industry In The Time Of COVID-19 [with Tamatem] now!

Our next full Pocket Gamer Connects Digital event returns June 8-12 for a week of insightful tracks, seminars, panel debates, pitching, networking and more. Tickets are available now at Mid-Term prices.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News May 7th, 2020

LAST CHANCE to save with Early Bird prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News May 6th, 2020

Discover the Art of Publishing with the pros at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News May 4th, 2020

Sega Europe, Tencent, King, Nordeus and NCSOFT all join the talented lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News Apr 30th, 2020

Just one week left to save with our Early Bird prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News Apr 29th, 2020

The Big Indie Pitch returns to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign up now!

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies