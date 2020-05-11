Steel Media goes online! Join us at our upcoming digital events

The world is in a completely different place now than it was last year. Industry events have been postponed with some moving online, including our Pocket Gamer Connects series with the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which saw over 1,000 virtual attendees from 60 countries.

And in our continuing effort to support the games industry, we are running a multitude of both premium and free digital events during the year, so you don’t miss out on networking with key industry folk and gaining valuable insight for your games or business.

Next up, we have our first PocketGamer.biz live RoundTable in association with Tamatem FREE at 4:00pm (BST) TOMORROW, May 12. We’ll explore the perils and pitfalls - and potential positives - of remote working with a panel of industry experts featuring:

Kate Edwards , Global Game Jam/Geogrify

, Global Game Jam/Geogrify Tim Cullings , Seattle Indies/IGDA/Oculus VR

, Seattle Indies/IGDA/Oculus VR Sophie Vo , Voodoo

, Voodoo Husam Hammo , Tamatem

, Tamatem Asi Burak , Tilting Point

, Tilting Point King, Sabrina Carmona

Forthcoming events

May

June

July

