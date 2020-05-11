Apple will reopen several stores in the US this week

Tech giant Apple is set to reopen various stores across the US this week.

As reported by Reuters, the American firm will reopen shops in Alabama, Idaho, Alaska and South Carolina following their closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, to ensure the safety of staff and customers, new procedures will be put in place.

Any customers entering stores throughout these locations must wear a mask, with Apple providing them for consumers that do not have their own. All staff will also be required to wear masks too, alongside carrying out regular temperature checks at the premises.

Providing support

"Our team is constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will," said Apple.

"With many working and learning from home, our primary focus will be providing service and support. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pick-up.”

Though stores across China have been shut, it hasn't stopped Apple from shipping 2.5 million iPhones in the country last month.

Furthermore, Apple has begun rolling out its App Store to 20 new countries in regions, including Africa and the Middle East.