Media Indie Exchange partners with Kinda Funny for digital indie event Guerrilla Collective on June 6th-8th

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 12th, 2020 partnership Kinda Funny
Media Indie Exchange 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

The Media Indie Exchange has unveiled Guerrilla Collective, a three-day digital indie games event due to take place from June 6th to 8th, 2020.

As part of IGN's Summer of Gaming, the event will focus on a number of independent developers and publishers, including the likes of Thunderful, ZA/UM, Funcom, Rebellion, and more.

Kicking off on June 6th, the group has partnered with influencers Kinda Funny for a game showcase, which will be hosted by co-founder Greg Miller. New game announcements have been promised for "every platform".

Day of demos

Following this, there will be an online press event on June 7th before a day of demos and developer interviews to see out the event on June 8th.

Miller previously spoke with us about how the idea came about for the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, following Sony's departure from E3 in 2019.

The full list of announced developers due to take part are as below:

  • 11 Bit Studios
  • Another Indie
  • Coffee Stain Studios
  • Fellow Traveller
  • Funcom
  • Good Shepherd
  • Headup
  • Humble Publishing
  • Larian Studios
  • Modern Wolf
  • Paradox Interactive
  • Raw Fury
  • Rebellion
  • Those Awesome Guys
  • Thunderful
  • United Label
  • Versus Evil
  • Whitethorn Games
  • Wings Interactive
  • Ysbryd Games
  • ZA/UM

Steel Media itself has gone digital with a number of online events announced. We've already hosted our Pocket Gamer Connects series with the first-ever Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which saw over 1,000 virtual attendees from 60 countries.

Next up, we have our PocketGamer.biz live RoundTable series that kicks off today with a focus on remote working.


