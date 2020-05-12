Blockchain games - unmissable expert insight & practical advice with Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1

You could be a part of an all-new virtual conference for the blockchain games industry from Monday July 13 to Friday July 17 - Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1.

The programme features unmissable live video content full of expert insight and practical advice from over 60 expert speakers across six themed conference tracks.

You’ll be able to watch live or catch up with recorded videos in your own time - and if you’re online while the speakers are presenting, you can even put your burning questions to them, much like a live event.

Subjects will span the entire range from blockchain basics for anyone curious to find out more - to the very latest investment trends for advanced users. This online-only event will have something for everyone interested in - or already working in - blockchain games.

Everything you ever wanted to know about blockchain and games

We're painstakingly curating content for July's Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 right now and look forward to revealing the first of the amazing speakers soon. We think you'll be excited...

In advance of that reveal, here are the six conference tracks for your consideration.

Are you a blockchain expert keen to share your insights with our audience? Tell us what you'd like to talk about using this form.

Or if there's either a person or company you’d like to learn from, let us know and we'll do our best to make it happen. No promises, mind!

Book now, save money!

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 is set to make an impressive debut this July; make sure you join us by booking now! Tickets are currently on sale with our Early Bird prices offering up to 1/3rd off the price of every ticket - book now!