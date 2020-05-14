News

Just one week left to save with our Mid-Term prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Just one week left to save with our Mid-Term prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2
By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live in the week of Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and time is running out to save money on tickets.

Following the amazing response to our first online conference for the games industry in April, we’re excited to return bigger and better before this June.

And at midnight next Thursday, May 21, our Mid-Term offer ends. This is your last chance to save money for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 before the prices revert to full, so make sure you don’t miss out and book now!

We’re looking forward to hosting you for another week of cutting edge content, superlative seminars, incredible insights and extensive networking.

Book now

Make sure you book your tickets now for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and save with our Mid-Term prices before the prices go up next week. What are you waiting for?

Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Dec 20th, 2019

Save up to $175 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 - deadline EXTENDED

News Dec 12th, 2019

Just one week left to save $175 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

as News Oct 10th, 2019

Last chance to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

as News Sep 5th, 2019

Last chance to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki and Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

News May 13th, 2020

New meeting platform announced for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies