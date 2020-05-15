Tilting Point rebrands as free-to-play publisher, launches SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

Tilting Point has rebranded itself as a free-to-play publisher for mobile games as part of a new initiative that has seen the firm launch SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.

The US-based company has been known for its user acquisition services on the mobile platform but has now made the moved into the new space by partnering with Nickelodeon and Nukebox Games.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off follows the lead character into a "culinary adventure" through the restaurants and kitchens of Bikini Bottom, following Mr. Krabs' realisation that there is money to made in the fast-food business.

Going forward, Tilting Point looks to build successful relations with developers by offering UA, live services and co-development if needed. Studios will also have the opportunity to be acquired by Tilting Point following the completion of said project.

"Lead the way"

"The gaming industry has changed a lot since Tilting Point was founded in 2012," reads the blog post.

"And today’s news is a great example of the ways that we’ve consistently stayed ahead of the curve with mobile and free-to-play games, not just moving with the trends, but helping to lead the way."

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play now.

Excitement for the Bikini Bottom-based game has been huge with over 14 million players pre-registering ahead of release.