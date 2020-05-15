News

Tilting Point rebrands as free-to-play publisher, launches SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

Tilting Point rebrands as free-to-play publisher, launches SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
By , Staff Writer

Tilting Point has rebranded itself as a free-to-play publisher for mobile games as part of a new initiative that has seen the firm launch SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.

The US-based company has been known for its user acquisition services on the mobile platform but has now made the moved into the new space by partnering with Nickelodeon and Nukebox Games.

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off follows the lead character into a "culinary adventure" through the restaurants and kitchens of Bikini Bottom, following Mr. Krabs' realisation that there is money to made in the fast-food business.

Going forward, Tilting Point looks to build successful relations with developers by offering UA, live services and co-development if needed. Studios will also have the opportunity to be acquired by Tilting Point following the completion of said project.

"Lead the way"

"The gaming industry has changed a lot since Tilting Point was founded in 2012," reads the blog post.

"And today’s news is a great example of the ways that we’ve consistently stayed ahead of the curve with mobile and free-to-play games, not just moving with the trends, but helping to lead the way."

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play now.

Excitement for the Bikini Bottom-based game has been huge with over 14 million players pre-registering ahead of release.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Apr 24th, 2020

Tilting Point signs multi-year publishing deal with GameBear for Nova Empire: Space Commander

News Apr 8th, 2020

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off surpasses 14 million pre-registrations

News Mar 4th, 2020

Tilting Point acquires Star Trek Timelines from Disruptor Beam

Interview May 13th, 2019

Tilting Point revenue quintupled to $45 million in 2018

Interview May 8th, 2019

“Then it started blowing up": How TerraGenesis transformed indie developer Edgeworks

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies