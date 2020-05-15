News

Humble Bundle has rebranded its publishing label for indie devs as Humble Games

By , Staff Writer

Storefront Humble Bundle has rebranded its publishing service as Humble Games, and it's dedicated to indie titles.

To celebrate the occasion, Humble Bundle will hold a charity games sale until May 18th. As a result, all titles published by the company on PC will be 50 per cent off. Furthermore, the money made will go to various charities to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Organisations that will receive donations are Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, Partners in Health and the International Rescue Committee.

Support indies

"When I joined Humble Bundle a little over a year ago, our publishing team was small but with a big dream," said Humble Bundle general manager Alan Patmore.

"We have always been in the business of supporting indie developers, and I saw a huge opportunity for us to work even closer with the indie community. Humble Games is our latest commitment to support indie developers, helping make their dream game a reality."

Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

