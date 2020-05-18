FREE entry for games industry jobseekers with careers week during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live next month on June 8, to June 12, and during the week, the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week makes its debut.

The games industry, by its nature, is always in a state of flux. New opportunities and companies spring up as old projects scale down. Many of the normal channels for recruitment have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as other companies having to make difficult decisions with layoffs.

To support jobseekers during this difficult time and to help fill in some of the recruitment gaps, we’re creating the first Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week, sponsored by Rovio, to run during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.

What’s the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week all about?

During the week of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, there will be dedicated talks, panels and roundtables regarding recruitment, conducted by some of the finest speakers in the games industry - including our sponsors Rovio - as well as:

SEGA Europe, Bobby Wertheim, Head of Content

Bobby Wertheim, Head of Content Rebellion, Eamonn Vann-Harris, Talent Acquisition Manager

Eamonn Vann-Harris, Talent Acquisition Manager Saga Performance, Satu Ahlman, Founder

Satu Ahlman, Founder Geogrify / The Global Game Jam, Kate Edwards, CEO/Executive Director

Kate Edwards, CEO/Executive Director Silver Rain Games, Melissa Phillips, Head of Studio

Melissa Phillips, Head of Studio Splash Damage, Leanne Peppiatt, PR & Events Manager

Leanne Peppiatt, PR & Events Manager Aquiris Game Studio, Sandro Manfredini, Business Director

L-R: Bobby Wertheim, Kate Edwards, Sando Manfredini, Satu Ahlman, Eamonn Vann-Harris, Melissa Philips

There will be a persistent digital jobs board where recruiters can list their openings on an event channel, and a virtual job fair within the event, in which we connect jobseekers with recruiters, similar to our fringe events. This will run alongside additional coverage on PocketGamer.Biz, where we will write articles and list vacancies on our jobs sections listings, and a digital mailout of vacancies to virtual attendees.

Jobseekers join us FREE!

As part of this new initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities, but also all other aspects of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 event (including five days of professional talks, the MeetToMatch meeting platform, Discord chat and more).

If you’d like to get involved and find the next step in your professional career, please fill out this form. We will carefully consider all applications and get back to you if you qualify for participation.

Recruiters can also get involved and share their vacancies with the games industry by using this form.

And if you’re not a jobseeker or want guaranteed access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - including Careers Week - you can register for your tickets now. You can save money with our Mid-Term prices before midnight this Thursday, May 21.