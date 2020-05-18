News

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google over a mobile "copy" of Rainbow Six Siege

By , Staff Writer

French publishing giant Ubisoft is suing Apple and Google for the release of a "near carbon copy" of Rainbow Six Siege on the company's app stores.

As reported by Bloomberg (via Eurogamer), the complaint was made last week claiming that Area F2 had committed copyright infringement against Ubisoft's shooter franchise.

The French firm claimed to have notified Apple and Google. However, the pair is said to have ignored the warning and proceeded to offer the game on their storefronts. Ubisoft has insisted the claims cannot "seriously be disputed."

"Ubisoft's competitors are constantly looking for ways to piggyback on R6S's popularity and to capture the attention, and money, of R6S players," said Ubisoft.

Going to battle

"In Area F2, the first Close-Quarters Battle (AKA CQB) shooting game on mobile, players fight over ultra-realistic environments as attacker and defender, playing as one of a wide selection of agents, each with their own special ability," reads Area F2's game description.

"All roofs and walls can be reinforced or destroyed, challenging players' skills and tactics as every wall may become a potential entry point."

Ubisoft concluded: "Virtually every aspect of AF2 is copied from R6S, from the operator selection screen to the final scoring screen, and everything in between."


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

