IronSource adds new functionalities to its UA dashboard

Mobile marketing specialist IronSource has added new functionalities to its user acquisition dashboard.

Users will now be able to see individual performances for each asset in the campaign management page. As a result, it will be quicker to analyze what creatives are effective and what ones are not working. In November 2019, the company launched a mobile app to check data on the go.

"When an advertiser is dealing with hundreds, if not thousands of campaigns on a daily basis, making accurate, data-driven decisions about what to cut, what to promote, or what to adjust, becomes mission-critical," explains Erez Fruchtman, VP Product, Network at ironSource.

"These latest additions to the platform are the first of many steps in our road map to providing our partners with actionable data that's readily available so that they can quickly make smart, impactful decisions."

"A new level"

"The new features are definitely an immense help for all of us in the user acquisition department," said Homa Games UA manager Goncalo Alemao.

"Being able to easily access each creatives' performance allows us to not only be more efficient but also to make decisions more quickly. We now compare the creatives' performance more often and update the creative set as soon as we have the insights, making our campaigns much more up-to-date and successful."