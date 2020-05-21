Hyper Casual Game Jam Going Hyper goes online this June

Hyper Casual Game Jam Going Hyper is back on June 19-22 2020, this time, in a new, online format.

Going Hyper is an online hackathon for hyper casual game developers who will have a chance to create a game (or a prototype) during one weekend in a team of other creative individuals.

The organizers involve top experts (mentors) who will help developers during this weekend, and top hyper-casual publishers who will provide feedback, valuable prizes and collaboration opportunities for the best teams.

At the moment, Voodoo, Ketchapp, Lion Studios and Crazy Labs confirmed their participation as experts and partners. There also will be an educational part at the beginning of the event, where publishers will share tips, tricks, and market updates with developers.

In 2019, Going Hyper gathered 70+ participants, 15 mentors and 13 publishers at the offline event in Kyiv. The new, online format provides an opportunity to involve even more partners and teams, as well as to significantly lower the ticket prices for developers (starting from only 10 USD).

Register at https://center42.tech/hyper-casual-jam/2020 with a promo-code GJ4PARTNERS to get a 10% discount.