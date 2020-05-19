Ubisoft, Blockchain Cuties and Reality Gaming Group confirmed to speak at Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1, a brand-new, online-only event, launches on July 13 - 17and we’re excited to announce our first wave of speakers!
Combining the spirit of our past live shows with the latest in virtual conferencing, as one of 500+ attendees, you will have the chance to hear from more than 60 industry experts over six themed tracks which will be streamed live, recorded and made available on demand so you can catch up later if you didn’t have the chance to watch live. During all sessions you can interact with speakers and other attendees throughout their talk in a dedicated chat window and ask all your burning questions at the end during Q&A.
Without further ado, read on to find out the first of the speakers who will join us to share their insight with you at our first Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1:
- Axie Infinity / Sky Mavis, Aleksander Larsen, COO & Co-founder
- Reality Gaming Group, Tony Pearce, Co-founder
- Altitude Games, Gabby Dizon, CEO & Co-founder
- Experimental, Matias Nisenson, Co-founder & CEO
- Blockchain Cuties, Vladimir Tomko, Co-founder, CEO & Game Producer
- Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab, Nicolas Pouard, Blockchain Initiative Director
- The Sandbox, Sebastien Borget, Co-founder & COO
- Independent, Alex Amsel, Blockchain & Games Advisor/Developer
- Azarus, Alexander Casassovici, Co-founder & CEO
- DeFi Rate, Cooper Turley, Editor
- OpenSea, Devin Finzer, Co-founder & CEO
- Finite Games, Jomari Peterson, Creator
- Blok Party, Shane Zhu, General Manager
- BlockRocket.tech, Andy Gray, Co-founder
You can expect to hear insightful discussion across a range of topics including:
- Blockchain gaming and covid-19: with uncertainty in the wider world, blockchain gaming opportunity becomes more interesting
- As the post-2017 bubble has burst, what does the new generation of blockchain games teams look like?
- Smart art: how lessons in blockchain gaming are influencing the art world
- Behind the scenes blockchain: what are good examples of distributed content?
- The rise of the Security Token Offering: will this broaden the blockchain market?
- How is blockchain helping to unblock esports?
Book today
Be sure to sign up for Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 today and take full advantage of our Early Bird prices. Grab your tickets now!
Call for speakers
We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 to get in touch and submit your proposal.
Got a great speaker in mind that you want to see at a future event? We want to hear from you: suggest a speaker here.
