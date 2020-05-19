League of Legends: Wild Rift enters alpha testing next month

Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift will enter alpha testing in June.

As revealed on Twitter (below), the company is working on the minimum specs needed for each device to run Wild Rift. Android devices will need a 32-bit processor, while iOS users need at least an iPhone 6.

"At launch, we're working to support 32-bit Android processors. For iOS players, we're aiming to have Wild Rift run on iPhone 6 and above, which we know is a little higher than what we previously announced," said Riot Games.

Currently, Riot Games is raising the required specs to better support a limited Alpha test in Brazil next month. League of Legends: Wild Rift was first revealed during a livestream to celebrate the MOBA's 10-year anniversary.

A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We're seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we're hoping we can clear up.

Fighting on mobile

Not only is Riot Games bringing its ever-popular MOBA to mobile devices, but it also launched Teamfight Tactics on the platform in March. The free-for-all strategy game is Riot's first on mobile.

As of April 2019, Teamfight Tactics has been installed 4.5 million times. However, 3.6 million of those downloads came within the first seven days of release.