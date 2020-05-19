News

The Pokemon Company teams up with UNIQLO for Pokemon GO t-shirts

By , Staff Writer

The Pokemon Company has teamed up with UNIQLO UT to bring more clothing options to Pokemon GO.

Three designs have been created, and they feature Ditto, Eevee and Pikachu. All three of which will not only be available as in-game avatar items, but they will also be available to purchase in real-life through UNIQLO's online store.

All of the designs will be available in Pokemon GO from May 18th. The Pokemon Company is not the first firm to form a clothing partnership this year. In March, Nintendo teamed up with Levi's to create a Mario clothing and accessories range.

Stay safe

In March, Niantic made changes to its popular augmented reality title to make it more accessible to being played indoors. The changes included the registering of indoor movements such as cleaning or running on a treadmill as it still encourages exercise.

The game generated $111 million in March. Niantic's title has seen a rise in revenue as a result of the coronavirus keeping people indoors.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

