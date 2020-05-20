Network with indie developers and top publishers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!

Just under a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live on Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and alongside it, the Publisher SpeedMatch returns once again.

Over 1,000 industry professionals representing 650 companies from all around the world - from C-level executives to small indie studios and lone developers - will log onto their computers to connect with one another and learn from the world’s leading authorities in the games industry.

What’s the Publisher SpeedMatch all about?

These sessions are designed to help developers meet publishers and vice versa through a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, however they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during or after the conference.

Like the rest of the content that’s available at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place entirely over the internet alongside our improved meeting platform.

So if you’re a developer looking to connect with a publisher, or vice versa, make sure you sign up now!

This is a premium service that we offer on a complimentary basis to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, so if you haven’t registered for our online-only games industry conference, do it now! Tickets are available at a reduced rate with our Mid-Term discounts. Hurry, offer ends soon!

Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.