News

Network with indie developers and top publishers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!

Network with indie developers and top publishers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!
By , Special Features Editor

Just under a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live on Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and alongside it, the Publisher SpeedMatch returns once again.

Over 1,000 industry professionals representing 650 companies from all around the world - from C-level executives to small indie studios and lone developers - will log onto their computers to connect with one another and learn from the world’s leading authorities in the games industry.

What’s the Publisher SpeedMatch all about?

These sessions are designed to help developers meet publishers and vice versa through a series of speed-dating style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed for closing a deal, however they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during or after the conference.

Like the rest of the content that’s available at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, Publisher SpeedMatch will take place entirely over the internet alongside our improved meeting platform.

So if you’re a developer looking to connect with a publisher, or vice versa, make sure you sign up now!

This is a premium service that we offer on a complimentary basis to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, so if you haven’t registered for our online-only games industry conference, do it now! Tickets are available at a reduced rate with our Mid-Term discounts. Hurry, offer ends soon!

Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Apr 28th, 2020

Network with top publishers and indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!

News Mar 25th, 2020

Publisher SpeedMatch makes its online debut as part of the first Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

News Feb 27th, 2020

The Publisher SpeedMatch makes its return at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

News May 19th, 2020

Investor Connector returns at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - sign-ups close May 29th

News May 18th, 2020

FREE entry for games industry jobseekers with careers week during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies