Navigating the Now: Preparing for the new normal & UKIE Game Showcase goes live next month

On 03rd & 04th June, Ukie will be hosting Navigating the Now, an event aimed at delivering insights to help businesses prepare now for future success. This will consist of a series of informative talks from industry professionals, along with the Ukie Game Showcase, aimed at providing UK games studios with the opportunity to showcase their work to publishers, investors and the press.

The industry has been affected by the cancellation of international trade shows and events. As such, Ukie wants to give these studios the opportunity to showcase their games and outline what they're looking for.

The running order for Navigating the Now & Ukie Game Showcase is:

Day One 03rd June - Navigating the Now talks - 10:00am - 1:00pm - The first day of the event will consist of a series of informative talks aimed at helping businesses navigate these uncertain times and adapt to the current situation for future success. The actual content also provides access to understanding new skills and techniques.

Day One 03rd June - Ukie Game Showcase - 2:00pm - 4:00pm - The second part of the first day, will be the start of the Ukie Game Showcase, giving studios the opportunity to showcase their work to publishers, investors or press.

Day Two 04th June - Ukie Game Showcase - 10:00am - 12:00pm - The second and final day of the event is a continuation of the Ukie Game Showcase. Ukie is looking to give as much exposure as possible to these developers. Day two developers showcasing are particularly interested in speaking with press.

If you’re a publisher, investor or part of the press then please contact Leon@ukie.org.uk for more information.