Discover how to grow your games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track, your chance to learn all about growing your game from some of the industry's finest minds.

Monday 8th June

9:30 - The track will kick off with a keynote talk from No More Robots founder Mike Rose. His session – titled Ten Ways that No More Robots Makes its Games Sell – is a must-see if you want to learn new ways to sell your game.

10:00 - Next is one of our superstar sessions, join independent industry executive Mo Fadl for his discussion on a tale of the $6 billion neglected MENA gaming market.

11:00 - Want to learn more about creativity? Well, you will want to tune in for a session with Rovio director of growth Kieran O'Leary. His talk is focused on applying neurodesign to creative ideation.

11:30 - The impact that influencers have on the games industry continues to grow. Opera Event CRO and co-founder Erik Bryant recognise their importance, and he will explain how valuable they can be to developers as he gives a talk on influencers as part of your creative video mix.

15:00 - The first of our afternoon sessions for the track is a panel focused on mixing it up - latest techniques for innovating in user acquisition. Three industry experts will take to the stage. First, there is Sensor Tower mobile insights strategist EMEA Craig Chapple. Next, Dovetail Games vice president of publishing Lizzie Wilding, and they are joined by Opera Event CRO and co-founder Erik Bryant.

17:10 - Next, learn about the success of Head Ball. Masomo vice president of product Sertac Pickacki will discuss from Head Ball 1 to Head Ball 2: How it became multi-million dollar game.

17:40 - Want to learn more about marketing? Join Masquerade Media president Dayan Paul for his session on opportunities in games as marketing channels.

18:10 - The track will close out with a second panel – what does success look like in UA? Three industry experts take to the stage. Firstly, Next Games games marketing director Yiannis Alexopoulos, and Red Hill Games senior UA manager Gus Viegas. They will be joined by Remerge senior app retargeting specialist EMEA AJ Sath.

