Gamestream secures $3.8 million funding for B2B cloud games platform

Cloud gaming specialist Gamestream has raised €3.5 million ($3.8 million) for its B2B cloud games platform.

Investors included 2CRSi, Eponyme Partners, the owners of Revier Hotels Remo and Phillip Bienz, and Ronny Verlhest, a telecommunications specialist.

Services from Gamestream are provided to the hospitality sector such as hotels, as well as various games from publishers such as Codemasters, Capcom and Square Enix. The money will be used to increase its staff, and open a new office in Taiwan.

"This investment comes at a pivotal point in the acceleration of Gamestream's development," said 2CRSi COO Marie De Lauzon.

"With the launch of 5G and the take-off of cloud gaming, we firmly believe that Gamestream has everything it takes to achieve its growth targets. We are very proud to stand by this rising French star in the gaming industry."

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.