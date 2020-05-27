News

LAST CHANCE to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

LAST CHANCE to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2
By , Special Features Editor

On Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live - and this is your last chance to save on the price of tickets before the event.

Following the amazing response to our first online conference for the games industry in April, we’re excited to return bigger and better than before next month.

Over 1,000 industry professionals from all around the world will log onto our new platform to network, pitch, showcase, share their insight, and connect with one another entirely online.

And at midnight tonight, our Mid-Term offer ends. This is your last chance to save up to $125 before the prices revert to full price, so don’t miss out and book now!

What you can expect

We’re looking forward to hosting you online for another week of cutting edge content, incredible insights, superlative seminars and extensive networking.

Book now

Discounts: Book your tickets now for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and save up to $125 with our Mid-Term prices before midnight TONIGHT. What are you waiting for?

Indies: Because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Jobseekers: The games industry, by its nature, is always in a state of flux, even moreso due to the impact of COVID-19, and this has affected regular channels for recruitment, as well as other companies having to make difficult decisions with layoffs. To support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re inviting a select amount of people currently out of work and looking for a new role absolutely FREE.

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1: Early Bird prices are available for our first online-only conference for blockchain gaming. Make sure you book your tickets now.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News May 14th, 2020

Just one week left to save with our Mid-Term prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News Dec 20th, 2019

Save up to $175 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 - deadline EXTENDED

News Dec 12th, 2019

Just one week left to save $175 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

as News Oct 10th, 2019

Last chance to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

as News Sep 5th, 2019

Last chance to save on tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki and Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies