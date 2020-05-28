Join us on June 2nd for the next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

If we proved one thing with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do more of the same with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 2nd June at 4pm BST (8am PT/11am ET), with a focus on the future of monetisation - how free-to-play is going to evolve, whether subscription services such as Apple Arcade are going to shake things up, and more.

Joining us for our discussion will be:

Teis Mikkelsen, co-founder of Multiscription;

Oliver Kern, chief commercial officer at Lockwood Publishing;

Michelle Brandstetter, business development manager at RocketRide Games;

Dave Rohrl, CEO of Mobile Games Doctor;

Tayber Voyer, director of product at A Thinking Ape

And more to be announced!

You can sign up to be a part of the discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have during the discussion.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like innovation vs imitation and the art of publishing.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, the second of which will take place on June 8th-12th.