Pokemon GO Fest goes digital with two-day global event

Niantic has announced that Pokemon GO Fest will take place in an entirely digital format this year.

Scheduled for July 25th to 26th, the "reimagined" global event will allow players of the worldwide catch 'em all to participate from the comforts of their own homes. The event has been moved to a two-day event for the first time, with Trainers able to attend virtually on both days.

The number of tickets will be increased so that as many people as possible can take part, according to the developer. In 2019, Pokemon GO Fest was held in Chicago, Yokohama and Dortmund with over 600,000 trainers in attendance.

"Ground up"

"This year's Pokemon GO Fest is designed from the ground up to connect Trainers like never before," said Niantic director of marketing and global live events Michael Steranka.

"While we’ll miss celebrating with each other in a beautiful park, we've come up with new ways for the community to connect and team up together that we’ll roll out during the summer. It will be an exciting weekend for the entire family, with new experiences, gameplay, and surprises throughout the event."

More details surrounding the digital event will be unveiled over the coming weeks.

Niantic recently began rolling out a new "Reality Blending" feature in Pokemon GO.

This new implementation, alongside the several other 'stay at home' measures has helped the game to grow by 18 per cent to $111 million for the month of March 2020.