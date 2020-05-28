Slovakian games industry to reach $60.5 million revenue in 2020

The Slovakian games industry is expected to reach €55 million ($60.5 million) in 2020, representing a rise of 7.6 per cent year-over-year.

According to the Slovak Game Developers Association (SGDA), the European country had a turnover of €51.1 million ($56.2 million) in 2019, while also employing 762 professionals in the sector. This is predicted to grow to 900 employees by the year's end.

The report features the top 10 companies based on headcount, with free-to-play developer Pixel Federation claiming the top spot. Superscale and Inlogic Software both follow in second and third respectively.

61 per cent of Slovakia's workers are found in the western part of the country, while 31 per cent are found in the east and the remaining eight in the centre. Approximately 50 per cent of companies have been operating in the market for over five years.

Target 60% Android

When it comes to target platforms, PC makes up the majority of games being developed at 73 per cent. However, Android placed second at 60 per cent before iOS rounded out the top three at 40 per cent.

Nintendo Switch still lags a bit behind compared to its console competitors at sixth spot, with a 20 per cent target platform.

