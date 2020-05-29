News

The speakers you won't want to miss at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - just days away!

The speakers you won't want to miss at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 - just days away!
By , Editor

On June 8-12 over 1,000 attendees will come together for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and 50+ hours of exciting content across 90 sessions covering a wide range of the games industry's hottest topics.

Featuring more than 200 world-class experts across 10 conference tracks and two Roundtable panels, you can view the full conference schedule on the official event website.

Here are just some of the highlights from every track we look forward to sharing with you.

 

The online-only event for the games industry is just days away - don't miss out and book your tickets now!

Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News May 7th, 2020

LAST CHANCE to save with Early Bird prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News Apr 28th, 2020

Network with top publishers and indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Sign up now!

News Apr 6th, 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 starts in less than an hour!

News Apr 1st, 2020

Learn from the best of the best - only at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

News Mar 30th, 2020

How to add 100s of games industry contacts to your network without even leaving your desk

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies