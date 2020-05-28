Learn how to make money from your games with the Monetiser track at Pocket Gamer Connect Digital #2

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser – sponsored by Unity – looking at how to make money from your games.

Tuesday 9th June

9:00 - The track will begin with a superstar session centred on some bold predictions for the second half of 2020, by Unity Technologies head of performance advertising EMEA Katya Kornilova.

9:30 - Next, join Mediatel SMS manager Daniela Ganick for her talk on alternative billing solutions and how to monetise SMS traffic.

10:00 - Do you have an interest in subscriptions? Then you do not was to miss Multiscription founder Teis Anker Mikkelsen, as he discusses subscriptions, IAP and ads - the trinity of hybrid F2P monetisation.

11:50 - The last of our morning talks is a panel with the topic of how can monetisation make your game more fun? Four experts will take to the stage, Frag Games business director Zaair Hussain, GamesGroup product manager Jan Spaeth and AppLovin senior manager for business development Cyril Cael. They will be joined by Steel Media's own developer evangelist and Big Indie Pitch manager Sophia Aubrey Drake.

15:00 - The entire industry has been affected in various ways due to the coronavirus outbreak. Our next superstar session, with Unity Technologies head of publisher operations Emory Irpan, will take a look into the impact of COVID-19.

15:30 - Want to know how economies work? Join GamesConsulting-net F2P, live ops and monetisation consultant Nick Murray for his talk on building and running game economies.

16:00 - Time for another panel, this time, the topic of interest is 2020 M&A and investment overview, expectations and consequences. Six industry experts will take to the stage, Transcend Fund managing director Shanti Bergel, Execution Labs co-founder Jason Della Rocca and CVCapital managing director Jim Ying. They will be joined by Fundamentally Games COO Ella Romanos, NCSOFT senior vice president of corporate development Michael Chang and Agnitio Capital managing director David Bluhm.

16:50 - Our penultimate session is with A Thinking Ape director of product management and game design Tayber Voyer. He will discuss emergent behaviour, informal currencies and black markets: how trade can add value to your virtual economy.

17:20 - Finally, the track will close with another panel – what do you do in the inevitable decline of ad revenue? Join RocketRide Games business development manager Michelle Brandstetter, Tamalaki owner Martine Spaans and PocketGamer.biz editor Ric Cowley, as they discuss the subject matter.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 here.